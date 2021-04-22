IAMS launches new app to reunite lost dogs with its family

A new mobile app from IAMS called NOSEiD will help bring missing dogs home.

The pet care brand said the app's beta version is available in Nashville and the surrounding area.

According to a press release, the way the app works is canine owners will create a profile for their dog with photos and a physical description.

Owners will also scan the dog's nose using its first-of-its-kind nose-scanning smartphone technology.

“Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we’re hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters – taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness,” said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare, in the news release.

If the dog goes missing and is registered on the app, the owner can report them missing through the app, which will instantly send an alert to other members of the app in nearby communities so they can be on the lookout.

To be sure you found the right dog, you can then scan the dog's nose to see if it matches the noise on file on the NOSEiD app.

If it matches, then you'll be able to contact the dog's owner through the app.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.