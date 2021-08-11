Hochul promises a more 'transparent' government in taking over for Cuomo

In her first public comments since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his impending resignation, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul promised that her administration would be more transparent and a more welcome place to work for staffers.

"No one will describe my office as a toxic work environment," Hochul said during a Wednesday press conference.

The press conference came a day after Cuomo announced he would resign in two weeks amid reports that he sexually harassed 11 women and hid data that showed his administration's actions led to a spike in COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Hochul was among the state officials calling for Cuomo's resignation before Tuesday's announcement. Though she said the two-week transition period was "not what I asked for," she added that she looks forward to "a smooth transition, which (Cuomo) promised."

During Wednesday's press conference, Hochul also promised to oust Cuomo administration officials that attempted to discredit the women who accused the governor of harassment.

"No one who has been named as doing anything unethical will remain in my office," she said.

When asked if she would release the full dataset regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, Hochul promised that her administration "will be fully transparent when I am governor."

Upon taking office, the western New York Democrat will become New York's first female governor. She had stayed out of public sight Tuesday but said in a statement that she was "prepared to lead."