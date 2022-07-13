Highland Park holds community vigil following parade shooting

A vigil will be held in Highland Park, Illinois, Wednesday, nine days after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade killing seven and wounding dozens.

The vigil will be held at Highland Park’s City Hall starting at 7 p.m. CT.

This week, survivors from last week’s massacre gathered in Washington to urge Congress to bolster gun laws. They say a recent bipartisan gun law signed by President Joe Biden does not go far enough.

Also in Washington this week was Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. She attended a gathering at the White House that included survivors and victims’ families from past mass shootings.

Highland Park has a ban on assault-style rifles, but Rotering said the federal government should ban the weapons nationwide. Biden also said he is supportive of renewing an assault-rifle ban akin to one in law from 1994-2004.