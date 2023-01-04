Hamlin reportedly showing signs of improvement following cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin is reportedly making progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

The Buffalo Bills said on Wednesday that Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but is showing "signs of improvement."

Hamlin's uncle told the media Tuesday night that his nephew was placed on a ventilator after suffering damage to his lungs. However, he added that doctors have lowered the level of oxygen he needed from 100% to 50%.

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His heart was reportedly restarted before he was rushed to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement, thanking everyone for their support and prayers.