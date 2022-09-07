Group caring for rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf shocked by its sudden death

Those who cared for an Irrawaddy baby calf that was rescued two months ago in Thailand were shocked when he died unexpectedly last month after it appeared to be doing well.

On Wednesday, the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center announced the death of Paradon, the Associated Press reported.

"He started to get sick again on Aug. 31, having difficulty breathing and suffering from diarrhea. He deteriorated so quickly, and he died that night," veterinarian

Oranee Jongkolpath told the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, the group said the Irrawaddy dolphin calf received day and night care from veterinarians and volunteers and showed signs of improvement before dying unexpectedly.

Fishermen rescued Paradon on July 22 after finding it drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore, the media outlet reported.

The center said they aren't sure yet what the cause of death is, but an initial examination found an infection in his lungs, the Associated Press reported.

According to the media outlet, the cause of death will be determined after the center receives the results of a full laboratory workup.