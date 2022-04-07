Watch
Google rolls out feature that lets you search text, images at same time

FILE - Picture of Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 07, 2022
Google has rolled out a new feature that will help you search online using text and images at the same time.

On Thursday, the company rolled out a new feature called multisearch that will make allow Android or iOS users to search for things that might be hard to explain.

The way it works is:
- Open up the Google app on Android or iOS
- Tap the Lens camera icon, and either search one of your screenshots or snap a photo
- Then, swipe up and tap the "+ Add to your search" button to add text

Examples Google provides include searching with a photo of a dress and adding "green" to find it in the color you want, taking a picture of your dining set and adding "coffee table" to find one that matches what you already have, and snapping a picture of your rosemary plant and adding "care instructions"

Currently, it's only available in the U.S. as a beta feature in English and is best used for shopping-related searches.

No word yet on when it will be released in other languages and countries.

