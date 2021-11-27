Watch
Girl injured at Yosemite National Park after approaching a buck

Jamie Richards/AP
FILE: (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 26, 2021
Yosemite National Park officials are reminding people not to approach or feed wildlife.

A girl was injured while approaching a buck that was being fed by another visitor, according to a post on the national park's Facebook page.

"The buck spooked and its antlers connected with the girl's arm, causing a deep laceration and chest abrasions," the post says. It goes on to say the girl was treated at the park and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Park officials remind visitors that it's illegal to feed or approach wildlife in Yosemite.

"While some animals, including deer, might get used to people approaching them, they spook easily and will defend themselves if people get too close or startle them," the post says.

