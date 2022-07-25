Watch Now
Ghislaine Maxwell sent to Florida low-security federal prison to serve 20-year sentence

Her attorneys had reportedly requested a different facility
FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. A judge has declined to throw out Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror's failure to disclose he'd been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday, April 1, 2022, refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Epstein abuse several teenage girls.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 15:52:15-04

Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking, has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve out a 20-year sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move, which was said to have been carried out on Friday, according to a source on Maxwell's defense team, ABC News reported.

60-yea-old Maxwell was convicted of conspiring with Epstein to recruit minors to abuse them.

Maxwell was assigned to Tallahassee FCI, described on their website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center."

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges and was later indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. It was later officially determined that he died by suicide while in prison some weeks later.

