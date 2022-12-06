Georgia voters head to polls in runoff election for Senate seat

Georgia voters will decide whether to give Democrats a one-seat edge in Senate or keep the chamber evenly split, 50-50.

Voting in the runoff election between Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker began at 7 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

More than 1.8 million Georgians voted early, according to the secretary of state.

"I feel very good about the outcome," Walker said Tuesday morning. "I think the early vote was good, so I think we're going to win this election."

Walker, a Trump-backed candidate, spent the final days of the campaign stumping in rural Georgia. The former president remains popular in the rural parts of the state.

Warnock, in contrast, was trying to get out the youth vote.

"They keep me inspired," he said. "They keep me on my toes, and I'm proud of the ways in which young people all over Georgia are showing up."

The runoff election was triggered after no candidates received at least 50% of the vote in November. Warnock earned 49.4% of the vote and Walker got 48.5%.