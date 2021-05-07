Former postal worker fined for failing to deliver over 700 pieces of mail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) -- A former postal worker has been fined for failing to deliver 701 pieces of mail in the Buffalo, New York area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Brandon Wilson of Buffalo pleaded guilty to delay or destruction of U.S. Mail and was fined $200.

On November 3, 2020, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers encountered Wilson, an employee of the United States Postal Service at the time, at the Peace Bridge.

Officials say in Wilson's trunk were 701 pieces of mail, a USPS employee uniform and an employee identification badge.

The mailings included the following:

Three official absentee ballots mailed from the Board of Elections to voters

218 first class mailings

106 political mailings

36 regular nonprofit mailings

305 regular standard mailings

33 magazine/catalogue mailings

The cancellation dates on the first class mailings were between September 16 and October 26, 2020.

Wilson told officers the mail belonged to him and his mother.

But when asked about the names and addresses, he admitted he was a USPS postal carrier who kept custody of the mailings after failing to complete his delivery route.

This story originally reported by Anthony Reyes on WKBW.com.