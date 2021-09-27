Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Ford recalls thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Retail Sales
Posted at 5:32 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 19:32:58-04

Ford recalls some of its 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the SUV's windshield and sunroof may not have been adequately bonded during production, which could lead to the pieces detaching during a crash.

The Detroit Free Press reported that nearly 18,000 vehicles had been affected by the recall.

When it comes to the sunroof, more than 13,000 Mach-Es were recalled, according to the NHTSA.

According to the NHTSA, owners can visit their local Ford dealer and have them apply additional urethane adhesive free of charge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader