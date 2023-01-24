Ford offers Bronco customers $2,500 credit to downgrade ordered vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. is offering customers who ordered certain Bronco SUVs a $2,500 credit toward a different model without some of the higher-end features.

The company said it's due to issues in the supply chain. The credit is being offered to people who ordered a vehicle that is not yet in production.

Customers also have the option to use the $2,500 on another Ford product.

Those who are covered by purchase protection, which Ford says applies to a small number of customers who signed contracts in 2021, will receive another $2,500 off their locked-in price if they change their order to another Bronco vehicle without Sasquatch, hard top or luxe package.

Customers can still choose to wait for their vehicle, but Ford says it may not be built.

Ford says customers need to speak with their dealer by March 7 to let them know how they’d like to proceed.

This article was written by Natalia Escalante for WXYZ.