Following plea to Elon Musk, Ukraine says Starlink equipment has arrived

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation says equipment to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment on Twitter. The post was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.

Musk replied with his own tweet saying: “You are most welcome.”

The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now “active” in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way. That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as “ideally suited” for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

Starlink satellites are different from other satellite internet services because they are in low-Earth orbit and do not rely on traditional internet infrastructure.

There are at least 2,000 satellites in orbit.

SpaceX plans to eventually have more than 4,000 satellites in service.