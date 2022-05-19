Feds warn of scams amid infant formula shortage

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers to beware of scams targeting parents amid a nationwide shortage of infant formula.

The FTC said that scammers are trying to trick desperate parents into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives.

The FTC offered the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Check out the company or product by typing its name in a search engine with terms like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.” See what other people say about it.

Consider how you pay. Credit cards often give you the strongest protections, so you can sometimes get your money back if you ordered something but didn’t get it. But anyone who demands payment by gift card, money transfer, or cryptocurrency is a scammer.