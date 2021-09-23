Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

The FBI announced that the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was indicted for illegally using a bank card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The indictment makes no mention of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her remains were found at a Wyoming campsite over the weekend. Her death was ruled a homicide.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

Law enforcement officials are scouring Florida's 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, where he reportedly went hiking.

Petito went missing last month amid a months-long cross-country road trip the couple had been taking.

On Aug. 12, police encountered the couple after bystanders witnessed them fighting at a convenience store in Moab, Utah.

No arrests were made, and the couple was told to separate for the night.

Petito's family says they last spoke with her on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to his Florida home without Petito on Sept. 1. She was declared missing on Sept. 11.