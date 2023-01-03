Fans donate to Damar Hamlin's charity Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury, fans are sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive."

The Bills said Hamlin had a cardiac arrest during Monday's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of late Monday, he was in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

The GoFundMe has surpassed the fundraising goal of $2,500 and now has over $3,210,000 from more than 125,000 donors. Donations continue to pour in.

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.



This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need. The time to act is now, as we will be distributing toys on December 22nd from 3:30 to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.



If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways. We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels.



Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.



Damar Hamlin

The Chasing M's Foundation Damar Hamlin The Chasing M's Foundation

You can find the link to donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mxksc-the-chasing-ms-foundation-community-toy-drive

This article was written by Sydni Eure for WKBW.