Fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass football receives bitcoin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — When Tom Brady puts in a request, it gets done. On Twitter, the Tampa Bay quarterback asked cryptocurrency platform, FTX, to give a bitcoin to the fan who returned a special game ball.

“Yeah, it’s a done deal as far as we’re concerned. Just a super gracious act on the part of Tom. And obviously, that ball was extremely significant for sentimental and historical reasons really," said FTX US head of partnerships, Sina Nader.

Pinellas County Dr. Bryon Kennedy got the ball when Mike Evans handed it to him Sunday. Evans didn't realize it was Brady’s historic 600th career touchdown pass.

Kennedy gave the ball back with promises of autographed jerseys, season tickets, and more. But now, FTX says he’s also getting a bitcoin, valued at more than $62,000.

Brady joked with the Manning brothers about the deal during Monday Night Football.

“Byron lost all his leverage when he gave up the ball. He should've held it," said Brady.

"If he would have held it, he would have been sitting in the Tom Brady suite for the rest of the season. Amateur move on his part," said Peyton Manning.

Brady and his wife Giselle each got a stake in FTX in exchange for becoming ambassadors for the company that’s reportedly worth $20 billion.

Experts estimate put the value of the football anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000 if it had gone to auction.

This story was originally reported by Erik Waxler on abcactionnews.com.

