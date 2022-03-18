Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Elon Musk answers cryptic tweet and hints at possible 2029 crewed Mars mission

Elon Musk
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk
Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 22:21:44-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is at it again with his brand of hype after answering a mysterious message on Twitter regarding a possible crewed mission to Mars.

The Tesla founder and SpaceX head replied to a tweeted message on Monday which had a photo of the Moon landing with "1969" overlaid on that portion of the photo, and at the bottom, an artistic interpretation of men on Mars with "20_ _?"

For days after the tweeted image, he didn't answer, but a couple of days later he left the Twitter account @SpaceHub_SL's followers intrigued when he replied to the tweet with "2029," seeming to hype up the year as a hint to a possible Musk-involved mission to the red planet.

As NPR reported, Musk has had a long fascination with Mars, and in 2016 he announced he wanted to build a rocket that would be capable of flying a human crew to the planet, with the mission being to try and support a permanent settlement there.

He told an audience in Mexico, "It's something we can do in our lifetimes." Going on to say, "You could go."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader