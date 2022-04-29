Elementary school assistant principal accused of punching 5-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO — An elementary school assistant principal is accused of losing control and assaulting a five-year-old student in her office.

Tara Coleman Hunter is in custody and charged with bodily injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said the child’s mother made the report.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter punched the child in the face or head, then pushed him into a file cabinet.

The boy was bruised and developed a bump on his head.

The sheriff’s office said a school nurse documented the child’s injuries and that there were also photos of the injuries.

Both the child and the mom acknowledged that the boy hit the assistant principal before she attacked him.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.