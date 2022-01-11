DoorDash partners with Girl Scouts of America to deliver cookies to homes

With the 2022 Girl Scouts cookie season just around the corner, DoorDash and the Girl Scouts of America have announced a new partnership that will allow consumers to get girl scout cookies delivered to their homes.

In a press release, Girl Scouts of America said customers in select areas would be able to purchase cookies for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app sometime in January.

In February, they'll expand on-demand delivery.

News of the collaboration comes after the organization has had to host virtual cookie booths and contactless drive-thru cookie stands the past two cookie seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To order cookies, there are several ways to do so:

- Reach out to a registered Girl Scout

- Text COOKIES to 59618, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app

- Visit DoorDash.com or download the app and search for “Girl Scouts" to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your area

- Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder beginning Feb. 18 to find a booth near you, buy from a local Girl Scout, or donate to first responders and local causes