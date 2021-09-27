Dogs have their very own indoor exercise pool in Alaska

There's an indoor pool in Anchorage, Alaska, that's open year-round.

And according to KTUU, it's just for dogs.

At Alaska K9 Aquatics, the dogs can hardly contain their excitement.

"We had a dog that was a beautiful swimmer that had severe arthritis, and he absolutely loved to swim, and he was the inspiration for us creating a pool," said Martina Richardson, co-owner of Alaska K9 Aquatics.

Most dog owners bring their pets here to play, but it's also a good exercise for the dogs.

"It is the best way I know to keep them in shape. And keeping them in shape is important to me. I want them lean and strong and completely mobile until their last day," said dog owner Sabrina Willis.

Different families can use the pool at 30-minute intervals, and it's busier in the winter since it's indoors.

So, pups that get restless in the winter have a place to expend their energy.

Before they go home, the dogs are quickly washed and dried off.

"We're making dogs and people happy, and nothing can be finer during this pandemic," said Richardson.