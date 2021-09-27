Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

DiGiorno frozen crispy pan pepperoni pizzas recalled due to 'misbranding and undeclared allergens'

items.[0].image.alt
USDA
usda.png
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:14:46-04

A big-name pizza brand is recalling some of its frozen pies due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, Nestle is recalling about 28,000 pounds of DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza because some of them might have the company's three meat pizzas inside instead.

It's a problem because those pizzas contain soy protein, which is a common allergen, which isn't listed on the pepperoni pizza box.

The USDA says the lot code is 1181510721 and the best buy date is March 2022.

The agency said there has not been a report of any illness from anyone eating the mislabeled products.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader