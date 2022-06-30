Delta pilots picket across the country demanding increased pay

Delta Air Lines pilots are picketing for a change. Pilots are frustrated with the current working conditions. Many of them are forced to work overtime to meet flight demands.

Now they are calling for better pay and flexible work scheduling.

Pilots are also asking for improvements to retirement benefits and job protections.

Delta Pilot Association Chairman, Captain Jason Ambrosi, said over 1,200 Delta pilots across the nation want to "send a signal to the company" to start negotiating new contracts.

"These pilots have been working under pay and under working conditions that were negotiated over 6 years ago. These pilots have stepped up to work tirelessly to help the airline, working record amounts of overtime. It's time for Delta to recognize that and award us with a contract that we have earned," he said.

This comes as passengers deal with flight cancellations and delays during the summer months, but Delta says this won't disrupt their operations.

"This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. Our goal remains to continue providing Delta pilots with an industry-leading overall contract with the best compensation based on pay, retirement, work rules, and profit-sharing," a Delta spokesperson said.

