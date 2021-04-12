White House to hold COVID-19 briefing as vaccine rate, cases continue to rise

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a regularly scheduled briefing on Monday as both the vaccination rate in the U.S. and numbers of new cases of the virus continue to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. has administered 187 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December. According to Bloomberg, that number has risen steadily in recent weeks, as the U.S. is injecting an average of 3.1 million doses of vaccine each day.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reports that the U.S. matched an all-time high by administering 4.6 million doses of vaccine in a single day. That matches the number of vaccines the country administered on March 13.

However, the U.S. continues to see a concerning rise in new COVID-19 cases. The country is currently averaging more than 66,000 new cases a day — up from a low of about 52,000 daily cases in mid-March.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that data shows that most new cases of COVID-19 are occurring in younger people, and that the agency has seen clusters of cases caused by youth sports and daycare centers. She called on Americans to continue adhering to public health guidance, particularly when it comes to mask-wearing and physical distancing.

The rise in cases is fueling fears among health experts about a potential fourth surge of the virus — one that could be more contagious and deadly due to the continued spread of the B-117 variant.

Health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned that continued spread of the virus could lead to the further mutation of COVID-19. He’s said in past briefings that the virus is not able to mutate if it cannot spread and has said the best way to prevent further mutation is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold its briefing Monday morning at 11 a.m. ET.