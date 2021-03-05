Should you get vaccinated if you've had COVID? CDC recommends that you do

LAS VEGAS — Many people are wondering if you have already had COVID-19 should you get the vaccine? And if so, when?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they recommend anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus to wait 90 days after testing positive before getting vaccinated.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus and received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment wait 90 days before vaccination.

"Currently, there are no data on the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in persons who received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment. Based on the estimated half-life of such therapies and evidence suggesting that reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection, vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days, as a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid potential interference of the antibody therapy with vaccine-induced immune responses," the CDC's website says.

Southern Nevada Health District agrees with the CDC guidelines and a spokesperson for SNHD told 13 Action News, "The 90-day timeframe is based on the CDC guidance for people who have had COVID-19 and recovered. We do follow CDC guidelines."

And while Nevada doesn't have a system in place to flag people who have tested positive before making an appointment, they are hopeful people will heed the guidance.

Read the full CDC vaccine guidance click here.

This story was first published by KTNV.