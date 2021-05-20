New York introduces program offering chance to win up to $5M for getting vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced a "Vax and Scratch" program Thursday that gives residents of the state a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to Cuomo, beginning Monday, May 24 and until Friday, May 28, if you get vaccinated at one of 10 New York state COVID-19 vaccine sites, you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket.
The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.
The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:
- University at Buffalo South Campus
- Rochester Dome Arena
- State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- New York National Guard Armory
- Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center
- SUNY Stony Brook
- York College - Health and Physical Education Complex - Queens
- Medgar Evers College - Brooklyn
- Javits Center
The governor says this is just a pilot program for next week, but state officials will see how the program goes and make a decision from there on if it will be extended.
A similar program was recently launched in Ohio and it was seen to be successful. On Tuesday, the state said thousands of vaccinated Ohioans had signed up for its lottery offering free tuition or $1 million to 10 lucky people who have gotten a shot.
This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.