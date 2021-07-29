Disneyland and Disney World to again require masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Both Disneyland in Southern California and Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will soon require everyone in the park to wear masks while indoors and on Disney transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Both parks have announced that they are adapting health and safety guidelines based on "guidance from health and government officials."

The new guidance says that all cast members and guests aged 2 and up will be required to wear masks or face coverings indoors starting Friday.

The update in the policy applies throughout attractions and the park entryway. Masks will continue to be optional in outdoor common areas.

The update in Disney's policy came after Orange County, Florida, Mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," Demings said Monday.

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis on Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.

