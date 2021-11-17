Disney Cruises to require children 5 and up to have COVID-19 vaccine

Disney Cruise Lines to require children five and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on Jan. 13, 2022, all guests five and up will be required to be vaccinated.

Currently, Disney Cruise Line requires all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

The cruise line says that guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement instead of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022.

Guests 4 years of age and under must also complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted, the company said.

Disney says its focus remains on operating its ships responsibly that continues to create magic for all on board.

Dan Trujillo at WFTS first reported this story.