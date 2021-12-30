Colorado cities evacuated due to wildfires amid strong winds

Several grass fires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes in two Colorado cities as high winds knocked down powerlines in Boulder, causing the massive blazes.

The National Weather Service said a gust wind of 110 mph was reported n the Boulder area between Highway 93 and Colorado 72 at around 11:30 a.m.

The agency called it a "life-threatening" situation.

David Zelio/AP Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

USA Today reported that 13,000 residents in Superior were ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of town.

According to the Associated Press, 21,000 residents in Louisville were also evacuated because of the wildfire.

The news outlet reported that portions of U.S. Highway 36 were also shut down because of the blaze.

KMGH reported that the Boulder Police Department has ordered drivers to stay off the roads as the smoke is making it hard to see.