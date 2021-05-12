Colonial Pipeline restarts after cybersecurity hack, supply chain will take a few days to normalize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) -- Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal, the company said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also said in a tweet that the pipeline would restart its operations.

This story originally reported on WTXL.com.