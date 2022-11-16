Charities say inflation making things challenging this holiday season

Two of the country's largest holiday charities say they expect the current economic climate to hurt their ability to help.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. It helps with rent and utilities for many.

Although the bells rang last year, the pandemic made things difficult. They tell us they expect much of the same this year.

"Many people will be facing an uphill battle of some kind; inflation is taking a bite out of everyone's budget, so we know it's going to be a challenging year, not only for the people we serve, but for the people who support the Salvation Army,” said Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army.

Those with Toys for Tots say donations are off to a slow start.

"When you're out there doing your Christmas shopping, if you can just buy one extra toy at a toy collection bin somewhere and drop it in, there's hundreds of thousands of them all throughout the United States," said Ted Silvester with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Both campaigns are still hopeful.

"At the same time, over the last few years, we have seen Americans respond in a very generous way to the needs of their neighbors,” said Hodder.

Marines are going to make it happen, as they have the last few years,” added Silvester.

You can donate online or give whenever you see a red kettle or Toys for Tots bin.