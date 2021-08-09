CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia.

The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported.

The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died, the CDC stated.

“CDC has collected and tested more than 100 samples from products, soil, and water in and around the patients’ homes. No samples have yet been positive for the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis,” the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC believes an imported product or ingredient “such as a food or drink, personal care or cleaning products or medicine” is likely cause of the illness.

Health officials are being advised to watch out for “acute bacterial infections” that don’t respond to antibiotics.

“People experiencing cough, chest pain, high fever, headache or unexplained weight loss should see their doctor,” the CDC recommended.

Major risk factors for melioidosis are diabetes, liver or kidney disease, chronic lung disease, cancer or another condition that weakens the immune system. However, most children who get melioidosis do not have risk factors, the CDC said.