Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

CDC issues warning about bat-linked rabies after 3 Americans die

items.[0].image.alt
F. A. Murphy/AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample. Five Americans died of rabies in 2021 — the largest number in a decade — and health officials say some occurred because people didn’t realize they’d been infected or refused life-saving shots. (F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
Rabies Deaths
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:34:10-05

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a warning about the risks of rabies from bats after three people, including a child, have died in the United States.

In a press release, the CDC said the people died from rabies over five weeks between late September and early November 2021 after coming into direct contact with bats in or around their homes.

The agency said the cases occurred in Idaho, Illinois, and Texas.

According to the CDC, two cases were considered avoidable exposures after one was attributed to a bat roost in the home and the other after the patient picked up the bat with their bare hands.

The bats were released and not captured for testing, the agency said.

The CDC said none of the victims received post-exposure prophylaxis shots, which prevent rabies from developing.

The agency said that the total number of rabies cases in 2021 was five, compared to zero reported rabies cases in people during 2019 and 2020.

The names and ages of those who died have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader