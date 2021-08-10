Cases of COVID-19 among children reportedly continue to rise, but severe illness remains rare

More children are getting COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads across the United States.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cases of children with COVID-19 have “steadily increased” since the start of July.

The organization reports that 94,000 cases were added in the first week of August.

The American Academy of Pediatrics analyzed numbers from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam to get its findings.

In the week ending on Aug. 5, the organization says children accounted for 15% of all reported weekly cases.

While cases among children are rising, the organization notes severe illness from COVID-19 is uncommon.

Many children remain vulnerable to the virus. The Pfizer vaccine remains the only COVID-19 shot that is authorized for children 12 and up. No vaccine is authorized for children under 12.