California fire crews attend graduation to support daughter of slain firefighter

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The daughter of a California firefighter who was recently shot and killed graduated this week with her father’s colleagues there to cheer her on.

Authorities say fire specialist Tory Carlon was fatally shot by a coworker Tuesday at a fire station in Agua Dulce, a small community in Los Angeles County.

The 44-year-old firefighter was a 20-year veteran of the L.A. County Fire Department. He's survived by his wife, Heidi, and their three children. One of his kids, Joslyn, accepted her diploma at Saugus High School on Thursday, local newspaper The Signal reports.

The gunman who killed Carlon robbed him of seeing Joslyn graduate, so crews from the father’s department and other area fire stations decided to attend the event in his honor.

As the teenager and her family walked up to the high school for the commencement ceremony, hundreds of firefighters stood at attention and created a walkway for Carlon’s loved ones.

Along with the lineup, firefighters also took to the stands to cheer on Joslyn as her name was called to receive her diploma.

As seen from the media area at the Saugus High School graduation, the hundreds of firefighters who came to support Carlon cheer and clap in the bleachers as her name is read, while her classmates stand and join in the applause. @LACoFDPIO @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/bICeYX8WYX — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) June 4, 2021

Fire department Capt. Chris Reade told The Signal that the crews were there to make sure Joslyn knew they were all thinking about her.

As for the colleague who allegedly killed Carlon, after the shooting, it appears he went to his nearby home, set it on fire, and killed himself. Another firefighter was also wounded in the shooting.