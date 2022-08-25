California expected to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

California is gearing up for eco-friendly roads as the California Air Resources Board is set to vote Thursday to approve a policy that would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The proposal, which would phase out the sale of gas-powered cars over the next 13 years, aims for 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 to be zero-emission, NPR reported.

The vote comes two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission, CNN reported.

If it's passed, it would be the first ban of its kind in the world.

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Newsom said, according to NPR.

The Associated Press reported that gas-fueled vehicles can still be driven and used ones can be purchased after 2035.

After 2035, the hope is for one-fifth of sales to be plug-in hybrids that would run on batteries and gas, the news outlet reported.

Still, the news outlets reported some hurdles the state would have to overcome, including having enough reliable power and charging stations.

According to NPR, the state currently has roughly 80,000 charging stations in public places, a far cry from the 250,000 goal it has for 2025.