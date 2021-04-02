Cairo to temporarily close roads Saturday for royal mummy parade route

It's a parade 3,000 years in the making.

On Saturday, Cairo's roads will be temporarily closed for a procession of mummies that'll be paraded through the streets as 22 royal mummies and 17 royal sarcophagi are being transferred between museums in the city.

According to Egyptian reports, the parade will be carried along the Nile River.

Among the mummies include kings Ramses II, Seti I, and Tuthmose III.

According to CNN, the parade will include fireworks, artillery salutes, and hand-drawn chariots and choirs in tow.

The parade is set to open to the public the day after the parade, CNN reported.