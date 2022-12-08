Buckingham Palace not commenting on release of Harry and Megan's Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, detail their early days together in their new Netflix docuseries.

Harry recalled being late for their first date.

"I was panicking," Harry said. "I was freaking out."

Meghan was initially suspicious, saying she wasn't the type to sit around and wait for a guy. That suspicion went away when Harry walked in and she saw he was flushed.

"You genuinely were, like, so embarrassed and late," Meghan tells Harry.

Harry and Meghan also address the media attention their relationship garnered. Harry said he was worried the media attention would cause a rift in their relationship.

He knew Meghan gave up "everything" to be with him, so he decided to give up everything to join her world in the U.S. in an effort to protect his family.

The pair describes royal life as very proper. Recalling her first meeting with Prince William and Kate, Megan said she was in ripped jeans and barefoot. She said she didn't realize the formality extended into private situations as well.

Harry reflected on unconscious bias within the royal family, saying people need to embrace being made aware of situations and work toward progress.

Buckingham Palace said it does not plan on responding to Harry and Megan's docuseries.

