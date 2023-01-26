Britney Spears posts message to fans after police are called to her home

Britney Spears is asking her fans to respect her privacy after police were called to her house.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears said in a post on social media. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Spears said police quickly realized there were no issues at her home when they approached her gate. She added that they never entered her residence.

People have openly expressed concern for Britney Spears' mental health following a judge ruling in 2021 that conservatorship was no longer required.

TMZ published a video of Spears this month talking in gibberish at a restaurant in Los Angles, apparently upset by other customers recording her.

The pop star was under conservatorship for about 13 years. It was initiated out of concern for her mental health. However, many of her fans believe the conservatorship lasted too long.

Spears said she hopes to move on without the spectacle that often comes with being famous.

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," Spears said.