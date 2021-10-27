Brazil senators recommend Bolsonaro face charges over COVID

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

The 7-to-4 vote by the 11-member committee on Tuesday ends its six-month investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

It formally approves a report calling for Bolsonaro to stand trial on charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity.

More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil.