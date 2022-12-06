Biden to visit Arizona computer chip facility to highlight manufacturing growth

President Joe Biden will be in Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Taiwanese computer chip facility where he is set to speak about the White House’s plan to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Biden will be at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's $12 billion facility to discuss how his "economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country," KNXV reported.

Apple's Tim Cook will also attend when TSMC announces that will be building a second plant, increasing its investment in the state to $40 billion, the Arizona Republic reported.

The company is also set to announce that they will make smaller, 3-nanometer chips by 2026 as well as produce more chips that will shrink from 5 nanometers to 4, the newspaper reported.

Also set to attend are Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and new Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday's visit marks the first time Biden has visited the state as president, the newspaper reported.