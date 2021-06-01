Biden in Tulsa to honor forgotten victims of race massacre

TULSA, Okla. — President Joe Biden is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of an attack that wiped out a thriving Black community.

The massacre started in the afternoon of May 31 and lasted for nearly a dozen hours into June 1, 1921. Biden is expected to speak about the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob in Tulsa and meet with survivors. He is the first sitting president to do so.

More than 300 people lost their lives in the attack, and the Greenwood neighborhood, also known as 'Black Wall Street' at the time, was burned and destroyed.

During his planned remarks, Biden is expected to announce measures to help narrow the wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge, along with Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond accompanied the president to Tulsa.

