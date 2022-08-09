Biden administration ending 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The U.S. is no longer implementing the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was first introduced under former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration had been trying to end the policy that advocates call cruel. The policy forced migrants to wait in Mexico ahead of their asylum hearings.

A court order issued Monday allows the Biden administration to proceed with its plans.

"We welcome the U.S. District Court’s decision, which follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 30th decision, to lift the injunction that required DHS to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) in good faith," a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says.

Border Patrol agents have been dealing with a record amount of migrants trying to get into the country this year. According to DHS, there have been more than 200,000 encounters at the border every month since March.

While the Remain-in-Mexico policy is no longer being implemented, the U.S. says it will still turn away migrants due to the pandemic.

"Individuals encountered at the Southwest Border who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed or expelled," DHS said.