Banner saying 'Kanye is right' hung over busy Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES — Three banners were placed on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend in support of rapper Kanye West.

One said, "Kanye is right about the Jews." Another had, "Honk if you know." A third promoted a streaming platform that displays antisemitic content run by the Goyim Defense League, KTTV and NBC News reported.

According to the news outlets, several people standing behind the banners were seen giving a Nazi salute.

Nonprofit StopAntisemitism.org said GDL placed the banners there on Saturday, the news outlets reported.

The banners are in reference to the Grammy-winning artist's recent antisemitic tweets.

On Oct. 8, West, who now goes by Ye, tweeted “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

CNN reported that his tweet was later removed, and Twitter announced they'd locked out his account for violating the social media's policies.

By Monday, several high-profile people, including Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón and Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to social media to lambast the photo, the news outlets reported.