At Milan fashion week, emotions were high for Ukraine as sunglasses hid tears

Milan fashion week continued in Italy amid the turmoil caused for Ukrainians in the fashion world and their families back home in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.

As Agence France-Presse reported, Italian designers like Prada and Moschino, and others like Paris-based MM6 Maison Margiela showed their best looks on the runway. With the grandeur and elegance came mixed energy, as not that far away, a major conflict in Europe is also happening.

AFP spoke to 22-year-old Ukrainian creative director and stylist Anna Mazzhyk who said before the show she was woken up by her parents early in the morning in Ukraine who told her, "Russia is attacking Ukraine right now," she said.

"I was crying before the first show because it's difficult for me," said Mazzhyk. She is from Kyiv. She said, "We're all wearing sunglasses to cover up our puffy eyes."

Louise Robert, a model from Belgium, told AFP, "It was like a bomb -- an emotional bomb."

Ukrainian staff who work booking the models were shaken and upset backstage at the Prada show. And, a French photographer named, "Etienne," said "I think most people are crushed." Going on to say, "But we can't do politics inside here."