Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized ahead of election

PHOENIX — The office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives.

Police were called to Hobbs' campaign office in the central Phoenix area Tuesday around 2 p.m., where it was reported that items were stolen from the office.

No suspects have been identified in the burglary. It's unclear what items were taken from the office.

Detectives are checking security cameras in the area in an attempt to identify and locate the subject(s) involved.

Campaign officials shared surveillance photos of a person they believe to be of interest to the incident.

Hobbs is running for governor against Kari Lake in the 2022 November election. It's unclear if any items stolen were related to her campaign.

Officials with Katie Hobbs' campaign released the following statement:

Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe.

Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.

It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.

