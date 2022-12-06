Watch Now
Colorado LGBTQ night club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

Colorado Springs Shooting
David Zalubowski/AP
Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q, the site of a weekend mass shooting, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Springs Shooting
Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:54:53-05

The suspect accused of killing five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month was formally charged with murder and hate crimes Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with 305 counts, including assault, bias-motivated crimes and attempted murder, The Denver Post reported.

The 22-year-old suspect was initially arrested and then charged on Nov. 23 with 10 counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime. His charges came a day after he left the hospital for injuries he sustained when being subdued by bar patrons at the club, KOAA reported.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of opening fire inside the Colorado Springs club with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring 17 others on Nov. 19.

Killed in the attack were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

Two club patrons are credited with subduing Aldrich.

