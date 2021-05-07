Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will start in October, 18 months after his death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery will begin in October. Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday that jury selection will begin Oct. 18.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020 while he was out for a run near Brunswick, Georgia. Prosecutors say Gregory and Travis McMichael, who are father and son, chased the 25-year-old Black man in the neighborhood before fatally shooting him.

The McMichael's have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar and he was shot trying to grab Travis McMichael's gun.

The two have pleaded not guilty to malice and felony murder charges, and counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Video of the incident was shared publicly last year after Arbery's death. It was recorded by William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who joined the McMichaels in the chase and allegedly hit Arbery with his truck.

Bryan has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and felony murder.

Just last week, federal prosecutors filed hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges against all three defendants.