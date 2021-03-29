Suspect in custody after gunshots prompt brief lockdown at Everglades National Park

A person is in custody following an active shooter situation at Everglades National Park in southern Florida Sunday, according to a post sent from the park’s official Twitter account.

Officials reported a man fired at park rangers, prompting closures around the area. No injuries were reported.

Less than an hour after their initial Twitter post, park officials announced the suspect had been taken into custody.

The Naples Daily News and WTVJ-TV in Miami report that the suspect is a 33-year-old white man.

