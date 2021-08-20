Watch
Aaron Rodgers says he would have taken 'Jeopardy!' job

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 17:55:18-04

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, said he "definitely" would have taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job if it was offered to him.

Rodgers made the comments while on the "Mad Dog Sports Radio Show."

"When you're such a super 'Jeopardy!' fan like I am, it's just so special to be on that stage and be in that environment," Rodgers said.

Rodgers was among the numerous celebrity guest hosts that filled in following the death of Alex Trebek.

Ultimately, the show named Mike Richards as the full-time host. However, he stepped down Friday after sexist comments he made in the past surfaced.

There is a new search for a host. It's unclear whether Rodgers will be considered.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

